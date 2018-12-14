10 Gifts She Secretly Wants For The Holidays

Photo: Savage X Fenty, Lovehoney & Uiesen

I’m sick of never getting what I really want for Christmas. In fact, I’m so tired of opening presents that I don’t want or already have that I am going to let you in on a little secret: it’s not that hard to buy the perfect gift. In fact, there are some gifts that women always love; you just have to figure out which ones they are.

Every woman is different, but her individuality isn’t superseded if you consider who she is. We all love to be pampered, especially so here’s a list of gifts that will show her how much you care about how good she feels. Because trust me, if she feels good, you will, too.

1/10 Nest Fragrances Discovery Candle Set Creating a mood means you need the perfect scent. Giving the one you love the Nest Fragrances Discovery Candle Set means you're giving her an opportunity to discover this for herself. Nest candles are unparalleled. They burn better and for longer, which is why they're not cheap. She'll know all this. What she won't know is how you know it. And that's how you wow a woman with a present. Photo: Amazon

2/10 Passion Planner Is your lady going back to school or making big plans for her passion project? If so, the best gift you can give her this holiday season is the ultimate calendar. It doesn't just help her set up her day, it sets the groundwork for elevating her life, which is something we should want for everyone we know. Photo: Amazon

3/10 Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker Smart watches are almost all function and no form. Not only that, they're kind of clunky and rarely chic. The Bellabeat considers the diverse needs of women who want the best of both worlds. It's smart jewelry that can be worn as a necklace, bracelet, or broach. There's no buttons or screen, she simply wears it and the information syncs onto an app. If your lady has a specific fitness goal but is kind of private, this is the perfect gift for her. Photo: Amazon

4/10 Stumptown Coffee Delivery Service Coffee is lifeblood. It drives the dreams of champions. If your go-getter can't get going without her morning cup of joe, elevate her game with a subscription to a coffee delivery service like Stumptown. The service offers a variety of coffee to be delivered in three-month, six-month, or yearly installments. Photo: Stumptown Coffee



5/10 Savage X Fenty Maxi Robe A really nice robe is one of life's little luxuries. I will never forget the first person to ever purchase a sexy robe for me. He taught me to appreciate the finer things in life, including lounging around and looking sexy while doing it. The Maxi Robe by Savage X Fenty is one of the most coveted coverups from one of the most coveted loungewear brands on the market. Plus, Rihanna is behind this line and women love it. Photo: Savage X Fenty

6/10 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Leggings Every woman on the planet wants to find the perfect pair of leggings at a budget price. These, my friends, are them. They have intense tummy control so her front is flat while cradling her bum so it gets a little lift and tuck. Be a prince and get the two-pair deal. The woman you love will love you more for it. Photo: Amazon

7/10 Lovehoney 12 Nights of Seduction Plus-Size Lingerie Calendar Take Advent calendars to the next level with this tawdry Advent Calendar filled with sexy lingerie. Every woman loves to feel sexy, so why not give here that feeling 12 nights in a row? Want to make your lover melt faster than a chocolate snowman? From sensual lace to matching sets made for frisky festive advent-ures, save 60 percent and get ready for not-so-silent nights. Photo: Lovehoney

8/10 Plated Meal Delivery Service There's nothing quite as grueling as needing to go to the grocery store when you're totally busy. Take this problem away from your beloved by purchasing her a gift to a meal service kit like Plated. Plated's currently having a holiday sale where you can get up to 25 percent off a four-week subscription. And if you're a real king of kings, use it to make dinner for her, too. Photo: Plated



9/10 Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Usage Dry Oil I had a friend who was cast in Marie Antionette. When she got back from her time in France, she recommended this dry oil to me. Since then, multi-purpose dry oils have become all the rage, but this one from Nuxe can't be beat. Put it in her stocking to be the real hero on Christmas morning. Photo: Amazon

10/10 Uiesen Women Cute Ball House Slippers Look, if you've noticed this list is filled with gifts that'll pamper your partner, it's because that's what women want. It sucks to have to be the person who has to be in charge of how good I feel. When someone else buys me something like a nice pair of slippers, I immediately feel better because I know someone else wants me to. So make your lady love feel good with these super plush slippers by Uiesen. They're comfortable, come in a variety of colors, and have a hard bottom so they can be worn outside, making them chic and functional. Photo: Amazon

Have you figured out the perfect gift for the leading lady in your life? Let us know what it is in the comments!