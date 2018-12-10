The Ultimate Movie Lovers Gift Guide 2018

Movie lovers are a finicky bunch. Not only do they already own every Blade Runner edition in every format, but they like to remind you about it anytime there’s an opportunity. That’s why we searched high and low for Mandatory’s Movie Lovers Gift Guide 2018 for something that will surprise even the most jaded film fanatic.

1/10 Fangoria Subscription Any horror diehard worth his weight in black T-shirts is rejoicing that Fangoria has returned from the dead. Get it here. Photo: Fangoria

2/10 Saul Bass: A Life in Film and Design Cinephiles revere Saul Bass as one of the greatest cinematic artists of the 20th Century and with good reason. Bass made graphic design an art form with some of the most iconic movie posters of all-time which are captured and analyzed within these pages. Buy it here. Photo: Laurence King Publishing

3/10 Room 217 Overlook Hotel Key Tag A great stocking stuffer for The Shining fan who loses their mind when they can't find their keys. Buy it here. Photo: KeyTagsRUSdotcom

4/10 Johnnie Walker White Walker Surely the GOT fan in your life will appreciate this branding opportunity that helps pay for those epic battle scenes. Buy the limited edition bottle here. Photo: Johnnie Walker



5/10 True Indie: Life and Death in Filmmaking Aspiring filmmakers will love Don Coscarelli's memoir that offers indie film cheat codes and colorful stories about the good, bad, and bloody of the movie biz. The cult film director also narrates the audio version. Buy it here. Photo: St. Martin's Press

6/10 Criterion Channel A subscription to the Spring 2019 launch of the all-new Criterion Channel will make that film lover forget about Film Struck. Get it here. Photo: Criterion Collection

7/10 Cheddar Goblin The breakout star in the breakout movie of 2018 was the Cheddar Goblin who stole the show from Nic Cage in Mandy. Buy it here. Photo: Red Bubble

8/10 Walk of Fame Make that future star's dreams a reality with Hollywood's highest honor. The customized gift is made-to-order. Buy it here. Photo: Patterson Design LLC



9/10 Eleven Bleeding Nose Candle Stranger Things fans will light up with this ceramic candle holder. Don't worry about making a mess. It comes with a handy nose cleaner. LOL! Buy it here. Photo: Firebox

10/10 Mister Rogers Socks Mister Rogers had a renaissance thanks to the wonderful documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor. Slipping into "his" socks will surely help this gift receiver be a better neighbor. Buy them here. Photo: PBS