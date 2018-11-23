Criterion Collection’s New Streaming Service Rises From the Ashes of FilmStruck

No 25th-hour petitions, valiant think pieces, or passionate pleas by A-list directors (Christopher Nolan, Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson) could save FilmStruck. But film lovers’ prayers didn’t fall on deaf ears. Criterion Collection announced that they’re launching the Criterion Channel in Spring of 2019.

The freestanding streaming service will ease the pain of FilmStruck’s loss and ensure that classic films like Seven Samurai, Modern Times, 8 1/2, and so many others won’t be forgotten.

The Criterion Channel is not selling itself as a FilmStruck replacement but will pick up where the beloved streaming channel left off by offering curated content from major filmmakers, film historians, and more; director spotlights and actor retrospectives; and Criterion’s trademark special features like commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, and original documentaries.

This fresh start means Criterion Collection needs all the help they can get so they’re offering a special rate for Criterion Channel that includes a 30-day free trial, a reduced subscription fee (the regular fee will be $10.99/month or $100/year, but as a Charter Subscriber you’ll pay $9.99/month or $89.99/year) and some other “special gifts” that you can find out about here. The reaction to Criterion Channel has been crazy, with film lovers rejoicing and spreading the word. Will you sign up?