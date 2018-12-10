You’ve Been Eating Burgers Wrong Your Whole Life and Other Food Hacks

Photo: Nathan Motoyama / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Food hacks are some of the best ways to add more enjoyment to one of the best parts of being alive, which is why so many people share their eating secrets online. Recently, a new way of eating a burger got people on Twitter talking. However, this isn’t the only food hack worth knowing. In fact, there are some pretty good ones that may inspire you to come up with a few new innovative ways to enjoy your favorite foods. Until then, these are the best we’ve found.

1/8 Bananas It turns out, the handle we rip off on bananas we should actually be using to hold it with. Flip over the yellow fruit and pinch the end together. The peel will spread open, exposing the fruit. Photo: Mikroman6 (Getty Images)

2/8 Cupcakes The problem with cupcakes is after you get through the icing, you're often left with dense cake. To avoid this, pull the cupcake apart at the middle. Then flip over the icing side and stick it onto the bottom part of the cupcake. This should leave you with a cupcake sandwich that has icing in every bite. Photo: Nerudol (Getty Images)

3/8 Ketchup Packets When you're eating on the go, ripping open packets of ketchup to squirt on fries is barbaric. Instead, avoid soggy fries by tearing the top of the ketchup packets off and then dipping your French-fried potatoes in there. Photo: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor & Bxhs Bshs / EyeEm (Getty Images)

4/8 Crab Crab is the OG all-in-one meal. You literally don't need any fancy equipment to eat it. Simply rip off the claws and use them to fish out the rest of the meat. You're welcome. Photo: Leslie Harris (Getty Images)



5/8 Peas When it comes to peas, put your spoon down. Instead, take your fork and mash the little green veggies into a malleable paste. This will make it easier to scoop up and eat. Photo: Catherine MacBride (Getty Images)

6/8 Watermelon Slicing watermelon into giant wedges is a good way to let the refreshing summer fruit eventually rot in your fridge. To put an entire watermelon to good use, spoon out the contents with an ice cream scoop. Photo: Iprogressman (Getty Images)

7/8 Hamburgers The problem with how you've been eating a hamburger your entire life has to do with the bun. The top bun is bigger and because of this, you want it to act as the bottom bun. So flip the burger over until the bun sops up the burger's juices. Doing this will up the ante on your burger eating experience and take you to Flavortown. Photo: Nathan Motoyama / EyeEm (Getty Images)

8/8 Oranges Perfectly peeling an orange is one of life's little pleasures. In order to nail this process, place an orange in the freezer for about 15 minutes and then peel it. Photo: Sebastian Arning / EyeEm (Getty Images)

