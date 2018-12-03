Starbucks’ New Holiday Drink Tastes Like A Christmas Tree In A Cup

Photo: Sutthiwat Srikhrueadam / EyeEm (Getty Images)

When the holidays roll around, you can guarantee that Starbucks will launch a new, wintry-themed coffee drink that will immediately begin trending on social media. In the past, the coffee cups themselves have trended. This year, to continue the trend, Starbucks announced its newest beverage would have a fairly unique flavor. Specifically, juniper. Yes, you read that right: juniper.

When we think about juniper, we tend to imagine a nice gin and tonic. That’s because the coniferous plant’s berries are the main flavor in gin. Juniper seems more at home in a cocktail on a hot, sunny, summer day than a blustery, cold, snowy winter afternoon. But we aren’t the flavor police and Starbucks has a history of mixing strange flavors to epic results. So, we might even try its newest holiday offering, the Juniper Latte.

The drink also contains sage (the more pine-like flavor). The result is a citrusy and pine-y coffee-based drink that evokes coffee that had an evergreen Christmas tree dipped in it. Why someone would want to drink that, we don’t know.

The drink itself is made with Starbucks’ espresso and steamed milk infused with juniper syrup. It’s all capped off with a dusting of pine-citrus sugar. Voila! You’ve got the holidays in a cup. (If you’re into that sort of thing.)

If, after our descriptions, you still want to try this festive drink, it’s currently available at participating Starbucks stores throughout the country. If it’s not your thing, you can still get classic espresso-fueled drinks like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.