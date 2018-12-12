The Grateful Dead And Granola Inspired This New Beer

Photo: Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG (Getty Images)

This week, beloved Delaware brewery Dogfish Head released its 2019 calendar of beer releases. As usual, the brand is launching unique brews including SuperEIGHT, a sessionable Gose made with superfoods like prickly pear and elderberry; The Perfect Disguise, “an American double dry-hopped IPA disguised as a Kölsch;” and a beer that will excite fans of the Grateful Dead.

That’s because Dogfish Head is dropping a collaboration beer with iconic band Grateful Dead called American Beauty. The 6.5 percent brew is made with granola and wildflower honey and pays homage to the 1970 album of the same name that features such hits as “Truckin” and “Sugar Magnolia.”

“After more than 50 years of performing in front of fans all over the world, folks remain fiercely loyal to the Grateful Dead due to the organically imaginative, creative and accessible culture they nurture across all artistic platforms,” Sam Calagione, CEO and founder of Dogfish Head said in a press release. “We, at Dogfish, are inspired by their music, along with their unprecedented ability to bridge long-lasting, meaningful connections with fans for decades on end. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Dead for a second iteration of American Beauty and hope fans of free-spirited music and independent beer will join in welcoming back this classic pale ale.”

The creation of this hoppy, sweet beer started way back in 2013. That’s when the brewery reached out to Dead Heads and Dogfish Head fans to submit ingredient suggestions that would best embrace the band. They received over 1,500 suggestions and decided to pick granola. They brewed it back then to positive reviews and they’re bringing it back for a limited time beginning this month.