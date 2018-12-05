Trim Your Christmas Tree And Get Tipsy With These Booze-Filled Ornaments

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Unless you’re a Grinch, you probably look forward to seeing holiday decorations. From the iconic Christmas tree covered in ornaments to the twinkling light-adorned roofs, everything about the holidays is festive, jolly, and fun.

As visually pleasing as holiday decorations can be, putting them up really sucks. The struggle is best summed up during a scene from the holiday classic film Christmas Vacation. Clark Griswold (played by Chevy Chase) spends what seems like an eternity (and almost falls off the roof) putting up Christmas lights only to have them inexplicably refuse to turn on.

Decorating a tree can be pretty rough, too. Just when it seems like you’ve covered every inch of the tree with holiday glee, you realize the whole backside is bare. It’s enough to drive us to drink. Luckily, Smirnoff knows this. That’s why this year the famed vodka brand is introducing vodka-filled ornaments.

Smirnoff’s limited-edition Smirnoff No. 21 holiday ornament bottles are exactly what we hope they are. They’re literally ornament-shaped bottles full of vodka in all of its holiday glory. They come in four fun and festive designs with phrases that include “Mix and Mingle” and “Don’t Get Lit. Drink Responsibly.”

They are the perfect gift for the booze-fan in your life, or the best way to get through the dreaded tree decorating. The ornaments are full of the same triple-distilled, 10-times filtered, gluten-free, non-GMO Smirnoff No. 21 you know and love. The 750-milliliter ornament bottles are selling for a holiday-friendly $12.99. Also, since they’re so large, you might not actually want to put them on your tree for fear of it completely toppling over.

On top of that, Smirnoff Peppermint Twist vodka is back too. The limited-edition flavor is a mix of candy canes and peppermint. Mix it into hot chocolate or eggnog for a minty, boozy boost. Either of these unique products makes a great stocking stuffer. Or, if you’re like us, you’ll just keep them for yourself.