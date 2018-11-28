Keurig’s New Cocktail Machine Will Be On Every Drinker’s Christmas List This Year

Photo: Drinkworks

Do you know what the hardest aspect of making cocktails is? It’s not the drinking part. We love that. A finely crafted cocktail featuring our favorite spirit and perfectly paired ingredients? We are all for that. No, the hardest aspect of making cocktails is the “making” part. We’d much rather go to our favorite bar and have a talented, passionate bartender make the Manhattans, mojitos, and White Russians (just like “The Dude”) for us. But what if you had a Keurig machine that makes cocktails instead of coffee? That would be a dream, right? Well, that dream is about to come true in all of its margarita, Long Island iced tea, and gin and tonic glory.

A brand called Drinkworks (in a collaboration with Keurig) recently released a machine it’s calling the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig, designed to give drinkers “bar-quality beverages at home” by using pods similar to those used to make coffee to make cocktails, beer, and mixers instead.

“This joint venture was created with the mission of making the entire drinking experience — from purchase to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation,” Nathaniel Davis, CEO of Drinkworks said in a press release. “We started with a clear opportunity: consumers want to serve and enjoy complex cocktails at home, but it’s time-consuming, expensive and messy. We iterated with users throughout the development process, and we’re confident that the appliance we designed with them solves this perfectly.”

The machine will set you back a cool $299 and each pod costs $3.99 ($15.99 for a pack of four). Currently, the brand is offering 24 different drinks, including White Russians, Manhattans, Mai Tais, margaritas, and cosmopolitans.

So, if you’re like us, you’re probably going to drop everything and head out to your nearest store to snag one of these magical machines. Sadly, the Drinkworks Home Bar Machine is currently only available in St. Louis where it’s being tested. You can pre-order a unit if you live in Florida or California to receive it next year. The brand is planning to roll it out to more states over the next year. That means that pretty soon you won’t ever have to leave the comfort of your home again to enjoy delicious, boozy cocktails.