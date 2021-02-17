Drink This Awful Year Down the Classy Way With The 2021 Ultimate Mixology and Cocktail Trainer Bundle

If there’s ever been a time to be eternally grateful for copious amounts of alcohol, it’s during this crap-storm of a year. Sure, a quick little vodka soda is your specialty, but a splash of tonic water can only go so far. Even though there’s a glimmer of hope that we may crawl out from the depths of 2020 in the distant future, your cries to one day throw a $20 bill at a bartender for a watered-down drink may go unanswered for a bit thanks to lingering covidiots. Two options: continue to disgustingly gulp down your usual quarantine happy hour special (which is just straight gin, admit it), or conjure up something spectacular while you wait for the opportunity to once again to shove people out of the way at a packed bar on a Friday night for a $15 martini. You’re better than just taking shots, so act like it when you pick up some cocktail tips from The 2021 Ultimate Mixology and Cocktail Trainer Bundle

Ready to get your buzz on? This bundle includes five courses and 110 lessons on how to shake, stir, muddle, and mix all of your favorite potions all from the comfort of your own bar at home. The lessons feature a comprehensive guide to creating all of your favorite cocktails, with special attention to a specific base in each course, including vodka, gin, tequila, whiskey, and rum. When you’re done and graduated, you’ll have a playbook of over 100 different drinks you can bring to your next shindig (whenever it is we can see people again).

All of the courses are taught by World Champion Mixologist, Author, and International Trainer, Paul Martin, who holds 2 Guinness World Records for the 1-hour cocktail speed-mix. So yeah, that means he knows a thing or two about sipping and savoring. The best part? This is a lifetime subscription, so even if you need a little time to dry out between courses, you can always come back when things clear up and become a little less, uhm, noteworthy.

Over the age of 18? Get The 2021 Ultimate Mixology and Cocktail Trainer Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $1000).

Prices subject to change.

