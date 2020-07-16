Nursing Home Residents Seek Quarantine Pen Pals in Adorable Pics on Katie Couric’s Instagram

Coronavirus quarantine has been a lonely time for a lot of people. But perhaps those suffering the most from social isolation are senior citizens. Because of the spread of COVID-19, many older adults are stuck in long-term care facilities with no visitors or outside excursions allowed. That’s why now is the perfect time to be a pen pal to them.

Katie Couric is helping these lonely seniors find friendship during this dark period via Instagram. The news anchor recently used her Instagram account to share pictures of residents at Victorian Senior Care, a retirement and assisted living home in Asheboro, North Carolina, who are looking for pen pals.

The seniors are shown holding posterboards introducing themselves. “Hey, I’m Hattie,” reads one. “I love men and snacks. Can you be my pen pal?” (Gentlemen? Any takers?) You’ve gotta love her directness.

If you’d like to befriend one of these charming seniors, visit this link for instructions on where to send your letter. It’s a great way to brighten someone’s day during the pandemic. And who knows? This might be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

