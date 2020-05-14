Mandatory Good News: Little Girl’s Thank-You Letter to Postal Worker Gets Massive Response From Across the Country

Emerson Weber, an 11-year-old from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, wanted to show her appreciation for her neighborhood postal carrier, Doug. What better way than by writing him a letter?

“I’m Emerson,” she wrote. “You may know me as the person that lives here that writes a lot of letters & decorated the envelopes too. Well, I wanted to thank you for taking my letters and delivering them. You are very important in my life. I make people happy with my letters, but you do too.”

It didn’t take long for her good deed to come back to her. The next day, the fifth-grader received a package from Doug and his supervisor. Soon, her letter was included in an internal U.S. Postal Service newsletter, and mail carriers from all over the country wrote to her expressing gratitude for recognizing their work. Now, she’s busy swapping handwritten missives with all her new pen pals.

“I think what this moment with Emerson has revealed is exactly that, that there’s such a basic human need to be seen and to be known and to be loved. And she’s reflected that,” Weber’s father told MPR News. “We can all take that step of showing gratitude and showing love. And so it’s overwhelming to have the young woman that I know spark that.”

Maybe if we all started penning letters of appreciation, we’d not only spread joy but save the postal service from an untimely death as well.

Cover Photo: myshkovsky (Getty Images)

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/8 Mandatory Good News: Two Very Good Dogs Deliver Beer Curbside to Save Their Mom’s Company For more good news, click here. Photo: Six Harbors Brewing Company

2/8 Mandatory Good News: Mobile Haircuts Come to New York City Health Care Workers For more good news, click here. Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)

3/8 German Health Care Workers Get Naked to Raise Awareness About PPE Shortages (And to Remind Us What Naked Women Not in Porn Look Like) For more good news, click here. Photo: Blanke Bedenken

4/8 NBC’s Two Biggest TV Sitcom Casts to Reunite For Charity, Honestly We’ll Take Anything They Give Us For more good news, click here. Photo: NBC Universal



5/8 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Send Art Supplies to Kids Whose Parents Have Given Up on Homeschooling For more good news, click here. Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)

6/8 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Do a Pizza Drop For Someone in Need For more good news, click here. Photo: MangoStar_Studio (Getty Images)

7/8 Man Wins Powerball Jackpot Twice in One Day, Likely to Offer Serious Cash to Anyone With Toilet Paper For more good news, click here. Photo: Colorado Lottery

8/8 Brad Pitt Steals a Solo ‘SNL’ Cold Open as the Only Candidate For Man of the Year (Besides Himself) For more good news, click here. Photo: NBC

Mandatory Good News: Bar Owner Donates All the Dollar Bills Stapled to Her Walls to Furloughed Employees

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.