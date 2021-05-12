The Funniest Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce Memes

By now, you, like the rest of the world, have heard the news that Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, his wife of 27 years, are getting divorced. The pair released a statement on their respective Twitter accounts earlier this month announcing the news.

Meme-makers went wild when they heard that 65-year-old Gates (aka the fourth richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $124 billion) would soon be single again. While we don’t wish divorce on anyone, we do reserve the right to laugh at the hilarious creativity of cultural critics who want to drag Bill Gates (Melinda seems to be the one the internet has compassion for).

These are the funniest Bill and Melinda divorce memes.

Cover Photo: @Its_Roddie (Twitter)

Melinda leaving Bill gates after 27 years because Bill named his company after his genitals… "Microsoft"🤔 pic.twitter.com/MbiMdMLZEv — COMIC DOCTOR 🇿🇼👩‍⚕️ (@tavonga_chinez) May 4, 2021

"Get money and your woman will stick by you" Bill Gates: pic.twitter.com/bmVKWoQHrF — Řõððïę ❁ (@Its_Roddie) May 4, 2021

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos having a hot boy summer as newly single men pic.twitter.com/5bt1ZRF6NT — Nico Correia (@notn1co) May 4, 2021

Bill Gates is getting divorced, sources say Melinda wasn’t happy with him being in the office365 days of the year pic.twitter.com/WBQ6xX6r7k — MB (@bowx313) May 3, 2021

MacKenzie Scott: Settles her divorce with Jeff Bezos for $38 billion. Melinda Gates: Hold my beer…. #BillGates #divorce pic.twitter.com/VhrVnONnSk — Ed (Weridooo) (@porkrinds007) May 3, 2021

Jeff Bezos welcoming Bill Gates to the Billionaire Divorcee Elite club after hearing the news of Bill And Melinda Gates divorce. pic.twitter.com/nzvjH24p04 — Farzan Tufail 🇵🇸 (@Farzantufail786) May 3, 2021

need bill gates memes, i wanna paint her today pic.twitter.com/enn4h808qY — @lushsux (@lushsux) May 4, 2021

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce- Me and my bois on our way to matrimonial internship: pic.twitter.com/9dg8l7XBGi — Shobhit Singh (@shobhit_sk) May 4, 2021

After 27 years of marriage there is no way I'm going through a divorce. Can we just be housemates and go on with our lives. I'm too old to be going out on dates. #BillGates pic.twitter.com/CHe7WOCEqm — Nokuthula Mamokete (@MKAYMAMPONE) May 4, 2021

Trying to figure out how Bill Gates divorcing Melinda Gates is sending #DogecoinToTheMoon rn: pic.twitter.com/JjmMBwWGBS — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) May 3, 2021

After hearing about Bill gates and Melinda gates divorce. Wikipedia editors: pic.twitter.com/TJZIDAb6VG — Emalex Sizzo💎 (@TheRapGiant) May 3, 2021

Bill Gates’ Divorce Attorney be like… pic.twitter.com/obhunDsBbw — Mr E  ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ (@MrEnhachi) May 4, 2021

People are crazy on Twitter someone said "Bill Gates can now marry Jeff Bezos to become the most powerful couple in the World " pic.twitter.com/ZCaVRcx4Jd — PhumulaniNdlovu7▫▫ (@PhumulaniNdlov2) May 3, 2021

Melinda Gates after finalising her divorce with Bill Gates: pic.twitter.com/LQ3u3XIUmY — 77. (@sphesihle_cm) May 3, 2021

“Seeing Bill and Melinda Gates not Excel at their relationship has me like “Word?” I wish our Windows weren’t closed but you made it a PowerPoint to stay away. Here’s hoping your future has a better Outlook.” pic.twitter.com/jFaVxrhL53 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) May 3, 2021

pic.twitter.com/MWIEBN90Q7 — ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) May 3, 2021

Bill Gates’ divorce attorney right now… pic.twitter.com/dv6hXzM5UF — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) May 3, 2021

Bill Gates looking at Jeff Bezos after the divorce with Melinda Gates. pic.twitter.com/dvdDEe7TWf — Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) May 3, 2021

So what I am hearing is…Melinda Gates is single now? pic.twitter.com/wByKGTggDn — caveman 🦍 (@steve_n_o) May 3, 2021

