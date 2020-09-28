The Funniest Twitter Reactions to Trump’s Taxes (Or Lack Thereof)

It’s been talked about for years, but the day finally came. The truth behind Donald Trump‘s tax returns. While it was pretty shocking, it wasn’t too much of a surprise once the initial shock wore off. The self-proclaimed millionaire paid just $750 in taxes for 2016 and again in 2017. But for 10 of 15 years’ worth of taxes, there was nothing. Not a dime. While his loyal supporters pay more in taxes than he does while earning far less, they will all likely buy into his usual “fake news” rants, but others not so much. People took to Twitter to unleash their frustrations and let the Trumps have at it. Here’s is a look at the Twitter aftermath.

Photo by: Joshua Roberts / Stringer (Getty Images)

How does Trump know the New York Times is fake news if he can't even afford a subscription? https://t.co/cUjZSdayf8 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 27, 2020

I paid this much in taxes when I worked at Blockbuster. #TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/TGrIqrMQVk — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) September 27, 2020

What a great businessman — Steve Agee (@steveagee) September 27, 2020

I spent more fixing the a/c in my car when I moved to LA than Trump paid in taxes. — G. 😷 (@GuilleCummings) September 28, 2020

In 2016, Trump paid $129,250 more to Stormy Daniels than to the USA government. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 27, 2020

ABC: His taxes

CNN: His taxes

Animal Planet: His taxes

Cartoon Network: His taxes

FOX News: Hearty fall soup recipes

Hearty Fall Soup Channel: His taxes — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) September 27, 2020

you could pay his taxes with your $1200 and have $450 left over to pay some of yours — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) September 28, 2020

Somebody on a hot mic on the Fox News broadcast says "ah, shit" as Trump's press conference begins pic.twitter.com/aqXcU3al11 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump has been diagnosed with Stage 4 hurt feelings after the release of his tax returns — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 28, 2020

Scumbags like trump pay $750 in federal taxes while suckers and losers like you and me pick up the full freight for our soldiers, our schools, our roads, and our way of life. Whudda fuckin punk. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 28, 2020

The true face of looting in America pic.twitter.com/mNefh42I4u — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) September 28, 2020

I paid more income taxes bussing fucking tables at TGIF’s in Harrisburg PA than the president of the United States who claims to be a billionaire. — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) September 28, 2020

Trump paid so little in taxes because he's so SMART that he is BAD at BUSINESS, but he is actually GOOD at BUSINESS because he LOSES money which makes him not have to PAY money. See? — joey alison sayers (@joeyalison) September 27, 2020

