Fun
angry cat

Reality Bites: Your Cat Probably Hates You (And Here’s How We Know)

by Bryan Brunati

If we were waxing canine companions, we’d likely be talking Lassie to Air Bud but, unfortunately, we’re discussing your demented cat (and more importantly how much it probably hates you). Don’t worry though, it’s not your fault you decided to welcome Satan’s sidekick and make him your closest pal. Since you’re probably going to keep that nightmare on four legs, you might as well accept the fact once and for all that your kitty friend from the pet cemetery despises your very existence … and here’s how we know!

Cover: Cats101 (Getty)

