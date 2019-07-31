Fun / Culture / Weird News

The Robert De Niro Acting Class on How Robert Mueller Should Have Testified

by Ken Franklin

Life once again fails to imitate art, as legendary actor Robert De Niro (in an epic essay) respectfully lambasted Robert Mueller’s stilted performance in last week’s congressional hearings. De Niro, who is uniquely qualified to criticize Mueller due to his portrayal on SNL, wrote, “I, more of a method actor, would have channeled my inner rage at the years of Donald Trump’s illegal and immoral acts, and I would have been more in touch with my fury.” He also said his performance would have been more “expansive.”

The actor further disagreed with Mueller’s language, insisting that Trump is more of a “malignant narcissist” than a president and that he “may have dropped an F-bomb or two or eight.” If only Mueller had taken an acting class from De Niro beforehand, the fate of American politics might look different today. In a recent daydream, Mandatory uncovered more of De Niro’s performance tips. Study up below.

Photo: Getty Images

Seeing red: Red-Haired Rudy Giuliani Loses Temper on TV, Halts Redhead Progress Forever

Uh-oh: Husband Worries His Empowered Wife Might Be Done Faking Her Orgasms

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.