Mandatory GIFs of the Week 5-15-2019

The midweek struggles are real. We’re so close to Friday we can smell it, yet it’s far enough away for frustration to mount about not being able to move the clock forward on command. Get on that, scientists, because we can only deal for so long and scroll through so many quality GIFs.

The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are back in the fold for yet another hump day. You know the drill, Mandatory Nation — come and get your scroll on!

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21



5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21



9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21



13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21



17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21



21/21

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.