Feeling Nostalgic For the Good Ol’ Days? This Gameo Handheld Game Console With 500 Games Could Cure That

If you we’re born between the years of 1981 and 1997, you know a few things to be true: nothing beats a good night with a few craft brews and buds, boomers would truly be the lost generation if we didn’t teach them how to rotate a PDF, and the good ol’ days happened way before Gen Z ruined absolutely everything. Take a trip down memory lane back to a time when things didn’t suck for a super small fee with this Gameo Handheld Game Console with 500 Games.

Okay Millennials, Xennials, and everyone in between, if you’re feeling true nostalgia for the good ol’ days before things like taxes and a deadly virus loomed over your head, do we have the thing for you. The Gameo Handheld Game Console with 500 Games is not like the old game console you had when you were a kid, it’s so much freaking cooler. With 500 pre-installed games, there’s no longer a need to futz with those little cartridges, blowing on them every 40 seconds (only the true miserable Millennials know what we mean by this). And, unlike your old console, this baby is super slim, so you don’t need JNCO pockets to hold one–your regular, sensibly mid-rise cut jean pockets will do just fine. The clear screen will help you see all of your favorite games in HD, and it has Chinese, English, Arabic, Spanish, or Portuguese language options for your convenience (or if you just want to get thrown into a the fire of a new language in a super fun way).

The best part? You won’t need any new accessories, since you can use many phone cases you already have to keep this console safe and scratch-free. It’s like 1998 meeting 2021 in a weird mash-up of all the things that turned us/are currently turning us into zombie slaves to technology.

Get the Gameo Handheld Game Console with 500 Games for $39.95 (Reg. $48).

Prices subject to change.