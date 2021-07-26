This Bioluminescent Bio-Turtle Is a Killer Addition to Any Room

Sure, the housing market boomed this year, bur you stayed tucked neatly where you belong in your cozy home without making any moves, which isn’t a bad thing. There are a lot of weirdos out there, and you’re probably better off with the neighbors you currently have than rolling the dice and finding new ones (well, maybe). That said, you should take some time to celebrate your little abode by giving it some new light with the Bioluminescent Bio-Turtle, a new sick piece of art for any room.

Okay, real talk, the demons under your bed have no shot against this ultra cool nightlight. Here’s what you get with the Bioluminescent Bio-Turtle: not just a super intricate hand-blown glass turtle, but this little dude is also filled with bioluminescent PyroDinos, which is just fancy lingo for bright bits that make any room shine. These small guys produce bioluminescence at night when gently swirled, giving your room an under the sea effect. And, for all of you go-greeners out there, the PyroDinos consume carbon dioxide and produce fresh oxygen, just like a plant might, to keep your space super organic. Whether you need a cool accent piece in the office, a guide to the loo at night, or just another cool quarantine purchase, this turtle is right up your wallet.

Using the Bioluminescent Bio-Turtle is super easy: just remove the cap from the PyroDino pouch, pour the entire contents of the PyroDino pouch into the Bio-Turtle, place the Bio-Turtle in a moderately lighted area, and that’s it! Set your calendar to alert 5-7 days after that as a reminder to feed your turtle with DinoNutrients and to give your turtle a little love (PyroDinos require daily light and moderate temperatures to survive, you know, kind of like humans after social distancing restrictions are lifted).