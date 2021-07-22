Boost Those Brain Waves With This NeuroNation Brain Training: One Year Subscription

Feeling a little dumb these days? Us too, man, us too. While it seems some of us have always been a little out there, the bulk of us have only gotten dumber with the experience of being isolated at home for 18 months and having to overcompensate for other’s stupidity. Now that things are starting to trend back to normalcy, it’s time to remind your brain that you’re smarter than what we’ve watched on the news, and that may come with giving it a swift kick in the ass. Insert the NeuroNation Brain Training: One Year Subscription for all of your brain training needs.

Okay brainiacs, here’s what you get for a full year with this subscription developed by super-smart professors over at the Free University of Berlin and funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research: With ver 30 personalized exercises to boost your brainpower, the NeuroNation app is used to strengthen your noggin all around, but can really help you in memory, concentration, and reaction time. The app is super friendly and gives you a step-by-step on how to go about bulking up your brain waves, including a comprehensive strengths and weaknesses test that tests your brain in four different areas. Along the way, you’ll be given progressively more challenging tasks along with NeuroBoosters to shake up the learning, which are just tiny exercises that remind the lobes how brilliant you truly are.

Think you need to work tirelessly on brain training in your spare time? Think again. In only 15 minutes of training a day, you can give your brain the jolt it deserves to get back on track from COVID isolation mush to in office, three-piece suit intelligence, just like you had before work sweatpants became a thing. Still unsure? Just ask the over 20 million people who have dove headfirst into this app to assist them in nourishing their smarts.

Worried about capability? Don’t be, the NeuroNation Brain Training subscription works on almost any platform, including iOS 9.0 or later, iPadOS 9.0 or later, and Android 4.3 or later.

See what Forbes, The App Store, and Google Play Store are raving about. Get the NeuroNation Brain Training: One Year Subscription for $39.99 (Reg. $84).

Prices subject to change.