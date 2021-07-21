This Complete 2021 EDM Music Production Bundle Will Have You Dropping Beats Like A Pro

If there is anything that can bring people together its music and music only (surprisingly, sex no longer has the same effect, apparently). As any Millennial is aware, while the generational shift from boyband mania to whatever the hell Gen Z is digitally doing has been one of great divide, it seems that EDM (or electric dance music) is something everyone enjoys (except for boomers, but who cares what they think, they can’t even flip a PDF). Brush up on all things EDM and become the next great composer with The Complete 2021 EDM Music Production Bundle.

Here’s what you get in this massive bundle: with eight courses, 605 lessons, and just about 55 hours of music overload, you’ll learn how to navigate all things electric dance music like an absolute pro. You’ll train with the best in gaining some sweet skills in topics like composing, arranging, and producing sick beats. The bundle also covers tutorials on different systems you may need to create your bass dripping art like Ableton Live, FL Studio, and more of the latest music-related technologies. And, for those of you who have already mastered the art of digital tunes, there are refresher courses on everything you need to get back behind the headphones (it’s been a while since the last festival, so you may be a bit rusty).

The best part? No stress on trying to finish all of the material before the clock strikes midnight — this bundle of musical joy is yours for life. So, even if you do step back to go jump into the rave scene once again, you can always pick up right where you left off in your dream to become the next big DJ (or, you know, just a really killer party thrower).

Get The Complete 2021 EDM Music Production Bundle for $29.99 (Reg. $1592).

Prices subject to change.