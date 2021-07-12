Smoke in the Most Efficient Way Possible With The SoloPipe: Self-Igniting Pipe

Convenience? Why, that’s your middle name (actually, we know it’s Ryan, but you get where we’re going with this)! Whether you’re the type of person who enjoys the simple things in life or you’re a flashy human being, chances are you want everything done in an efficient manner, and your smoking is no different. You could spend tons of money on butane lighters that go through the wash on the daily, only to find their fate in the dryer’s dark abyss with the other sock, or you could spurge for the one-two-punch with this SoloPipe: Self-Igniting Pipe.

Okay, let’s get down to the nitty gritty with the SoloPipe: Self-Igniting Pipe. Not just your average pipe, this bad boy also takes the worry out of trying to find someone to do the leg work of giving you that extra light. The refillable and adjustable butane lighter will give you a reliable and strong spark to get your favorite smoke stuffs going and has a quick release switch, just in case you get too excited to get your smoke on. And because it uses regular ol’ butane, there’s no need to order tons of fancy schmancy pipe liquid that will cost you a small fortune. With a fully adjustable flame you can either light up your pipe like the damn Fourth of July or just get a small burn in, either way you’re in for a powerful pull of your pipe every single time.

Worried that it may be too bulky to fit in your day-to-day life? Worry not, friends! With a small, simple, sleek, and timeless design, you’ll never feel too much weight coming from your new favorite pipe. It even includes a hardshell carrying case for convenient storage.

Get the SoloPipe: Self-Igniting Pipe, which includes a protective case, poker, brush, mesh screen, glass bowl, and carrying bag, for $46.99 (Reg. $69).

