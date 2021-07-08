Stop Snoring and Get Some Sleep With the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece

If getting older has taught us anything, it’s these three fundamental truths: we’re not as invincible as we once thought we were, hangovers get longer as life move on, and sleep time is the most important time of the day (just ask your pet). And, while getting TKO sleep is super important in theory, in practice it almost never happens thanks to being woken up by your own snores. Let’s fix that problem right quick with the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece.

Okay, the best night’s sleep ever is just a mouthguard away (and not those crazy weird ones you had in middle school post-braces, geriatric millennials know what we’re talking about). The VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece is more than just a protector, it helps individualized jaw advancement of up to 8mm using a patented accu-adjust system. This way, your mouth, muscles in your neck, and throat are able to adjust correctly to allow airflow to pass through. Made from medical-grade, FDA-cleared, hypoallergenic materials that have undergone strict biocompatibility and toxicology testing and production guidelines, this mouthpiece has a 100% fit guarantee, so you’re never wanting to fidget at night. Just you, a good dream, and eight hours of uninhibited sleep (unless you spend half of those hours scrolling through TikTok, then you’re on your own).

So, how do you go from tossing and turning to an absolute cold clock of a sleep in minutes? Using the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece is super easy: just heat in hot water to allow the mouthpiece to mold to your mouth, adjust the lower tray, and boom, you’re on your way to a cozier night’s sleep with less stress on the person you lay next to (even if that is just your dog and he snores louder than you anyhow. We’d like to think the folks over at VitalSleep are working on something for Fido as well).

Get the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece for $64.95 (Reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.