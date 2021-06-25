Grab This SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit and Create Some Killer Drinks

You’ve learned a lot about yourself in the past 16 months, and one of those things is that you have an affinity for the finer things. No, no, we’re not talking about high-priced, gluttonous satisfaction, we’re talking a nice home-cooked steak dinner every now and then, a splurge of online shopping, even a custom-curated cocktail. Lucky for you, we have just the new toy to satisfy even the pickiest drinker. Insert the SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit for all of your mixed drink needs.

Ready to bring the coolest party trick to your next function? Then you’re going to want to grab the SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit. Featuring premium food-grade smoking chips in four different flavors, you can smoke up a cocktail with the best of them, easily becoming the coolest person in your group chat (until Sarah decides to finally adopt that chinchilla she’s been ranting about since social distancing began, then she might be the coolest, so you need to act fast here). The simplicity of the kit is what reels buyers in. You get everything you need to create those fancy drinks only seen as high-priced gastropubs for less than your typical Friday night bar tab. Just grab your favorite drinks, favorite friends, and favorite glasses, and truly go to town on sending smoke signals into all the popular cocktails you’ve come to love during isolation.

So, how do you give this bad boy a spin? Using the smoking kit is super easy: just load it with a small amount of chips of your choosing, place the SmokeTop on the lid of your cup, hold the torch lighters five inches away and slowly lower it, and, bam, instant smokey drink for you and all of your pals. Don’t have any pals post-pandemic? Forgot how to socialize? No worries, you can keep this little bartending secret all to yourself (Though we hope you can conjure up some friends, everything okay over there?).

Get the SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit, which includes a torch, extra mesh screen, apple, cherry, cinnamon, and oak chips, and an instruction manual, for $79.99 (Reg. $89).

Prices subject to change.