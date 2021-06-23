Snag Some Free Amazon Gadgets With This Amazon Smart Entertainment Giveaway

Listen up: in case you haven’t heard, Amazon founder and all-around super-rich yacht bro Jeff Bezos is headed into space. And, while we hope he enjoys his trip, we’re not too pleased to be funding an out-of-this-world experience for another billionaire. There are a few ways we can really stick it to the man (some less legal than others), and a good way to show the 1% who’s boss is by snagging their swag for free. This may sound like larceny, but it’s actually not so hard with this Amazing Amazon Smart Entertainment Giveaway.

So, what are you stealing from Bezos Island when you reign victorious? You’ll score $5,067.43 worth of the coolest Amazon gear money can buy (even though you’re pretty much getting it at a five-finger discount). The spoils to the victor will include…

Ring 4-Pack Spotlight Cam Battery (Value: $679)

Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Value: $349)

5 Years of Amazon Prime (Value: $595)

5 Years of Audible.com (Value: $1147.50)

$1,000 Gift Card to Amazon.com (Value: $1,000)

Kindle Paperwhite (Value: $129)

Echo Studio (Value: $199)

Echo Dot (Value: $59)

2 Echo Shows (Value: $99.98)

2 Fire HD 8 Tablets (Value: $179.98)

2 Fire 7 Kids’ Tablets (Value: $199.98)

Toshiba 50” Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Television: Fire TV Edition ($429.99)

Beyond owning all the sickest Amazon gear this side of Silicon Valley, entering this contest could prove you to be a super philanthropic human. Sure, you could enter for free, but you could also throw a small amount of coin in for charity and score up to 4,500 entries, a deed even Alexa herself will approve of.

Buying a package of entries not only ensures you’ve got a higher chance of winning but also contributes to the mission of the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure children across the globe from communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom. It also provides jobs for music and arts professionals.

Ready to throw your hat in the ring? Enter this giveaway for free, or donate $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, $75 for 1,500 entries, $100 for 2,500 entries, 0r $150 for 4,500 entries. Good luck!

Prices subject to change.