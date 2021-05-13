Need a Print? This Inkless Pocket Printer Has You Covered

Hey, remember when sharing photos with people actually meant pulling them out of an album and swapping them face-to-face instead of just AirDropping 100 different files to a stranger and calling it a day? Sure, technology has done some pretty amazing things, but the novelty of being able to physically show someone a picture of your cat wearing a bonnet is sorely missed. No more! Now have your digital cake and eat it too with the PoooliPrint™ L1 Inkless Pocket Printer.

Okay, photogs everywhere, here’s the skinny on The PoooliPrint™ L1 Inkless Pocket Printer: with a 1.9″ (48mm) printing width, 200dpi definition, and a 24-hour charge, you’ll not only get the full look of all your favorite images, but you’ll also get them in the highest quality a pocket printer can afford. Speaking of affording things, you’ll never have to splurge for ink with this bad boy. Using ZeroInk technology, this printer lets you share your tangible images time and time again with just the push of a button and in seconds flat. The detachable magnet beak at the top allows you to throw your artwork, business card, or anything else you can think of on any table, board room desk, or fridge to give people a glimpse of what you’ve been up to.

Now, let’s talk about the coolest part of the deal: the editing app. In case you’re not totally satisfied with your ready-to-print muse, the Poooli App allows you to make those changes straight from your smartphone. Edit any image, list, or screenshot you want to print in no time. That way, when you’re handing out pictures of yourself for your family’s wallet collection, you don’t have to admit to the quarantine 15 you packed on, just edit that little detail out.

Get the PoooliPrint™ L1 Inkless Pocket Printer, which includes three sticky white paper rolls, a regular white paper roll, and charging cable, for $79.99 (Reg. $144).

Prices subject to change