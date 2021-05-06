Don’t Let Any of Your Devices Die With This All-in-One Charger

As WFH starts to stray away and normal workdays/business hours take effect once again, its high time we remember what it’s like to get on a train, in a cab, or in your carpool and have your device go six feet under until you reach the sweet, sweet relief of your office outlets. Sure, you could be responsible and make sure your devices are fully charged at night, but, if we’re being honest, 2020 produced a zeitgeist fit for people unwilling to get out of their underwear for the workday, forget making adult decisions. No sweat, charge all of your devices on the go with this ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger.

So, what makes this charger so different than any other power bank? With up to 24,000mAh of large-capacity backup power, you’ll be able to flawlessly charge up to five devices at a time without breaking a sweat. Any combination of two wireless charging devices and three wired can make their way onto the bank at the exact same time while you’re working a home, in the office, or from the dog park. Normal power banks are only capable of charging smaller devices that take up less energy, but this baby is anything but normal. With up to 100W output type-c charging, ScoutPro can even give your laptop a good ol’ fashioned zap of power to get you going through the expense reports, budget meetings, or that one never-ending episode of Grey’s Anatomy featuring the guy that has a WWII missile lodged in his belly (you know the one).

But what about compatibility, you may ask? Easy peasy, this bad boy works with most common Apple family devices including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, Bluetooth speakers, and so many more. TL;DR: the ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger makes us wonder how we ever got suckered into buying those small juice packs that died before they even finished the job.