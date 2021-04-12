Never Mow Your Lawn Again With This Robot Lawn Mower

Listen, we know quarantine has leant itself to some questionable personal hygiene choices, but you can’t let everything in your life go south just because you’ve been locked inside. For instance, when was the last time you mowed the grass (we mean the actual grass, like outside, stop that)? If you can’t remember, it’s been too long, and your lawn is dying for some love. It’s a dreadful activity to cut the blades, but it could be effortless with just a few clicks using the MowRo RM24 Robot Lawn Mower.

So, essentially this handy little tool is like your indoor robot vacuum, except, and get this, outdoors. With a 4Ah 28V battery that runs at 2,900 RPM, the MowRo RM24 Robot Lawn Mower eliminates the need for expensive, smelly, and potentially dangerous gasoline for a cleaner cut. Not to mention it runs at 65dB for an ultra-quiet operation, so you can get your exterior beds done before you hop out of your interior bed without waking Bob and Jill next door. Speaking of, the MowRo also has an adjustable timer function, so the grass is ready when you want it to be, no matter what time of day.

And look, we get it, a person should cut their own lawn (or pay that annoying neighborhood kid to do it) so that it’s just the right length. The MowRo eliminates the guessing game you play every time you fire up the mower and gets your blades down to the exact measurements you want using the adjustable cutting height function. Not to worry about any of those precious lawn gnomes either (or the neighborhood stray who finds comfort sleeping and doing its business on your lawn), there’s also an auto-stop safety feature included, so the mower will do a quick reverse whenever it meets a foe.

Get the MowRo RM24 Robot Lawn Mower, which also includes 50 boundary stakes, 100 meters of boundary wire, and a docking station, for $849.99 (Reg. $999).

Prices subject to change.