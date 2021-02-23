The Farting Frenchies Card Game Is Dog Loads (Of Fun) For the Whole Family

Ah yes, another week in quarantine, another week of scrolling through the same 10 streaming services complaining about the lack of new content. After that seventh rewatch of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season five, you’ve run out of things that make you happy, and we get it because we’re all at that stage. Since things don’t look to be changing soon thanks to Karens everywhere, you’re going to need a new way to entertain yourself (not like that, ya perv). Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered with a new and interactive way to keep your spirits high and serotonin flowin’: dog farts. Here us out, we’re not saying you should stand behind your pup 24/7 and wait to waft, we’re suggesting you pick up this hilarious Farting Frenchies: A Card Game for the whole family to enjoy.

Ready to play? This easy-to-learn game is great for the whole fam damily over the age of seven (though fart jokes are funny for all ages, let’s be real here). Each game lasts for about 25 minutes and is jammed packed with Frenchies, flatulence, and all-out belly laughs guaranteed to pull you out of the otherwise all-encompassing existential anxiety you’ve been used to since last March. This isn’t a super difficult game, and getting started is super easy. The object of the game is to collect stink cards and feed them to your Frenchie (we know that sounds unsanitary, but run with us on this). Each card (which has its own stink level) will be placed in a row to match the stink level on your original card to make your Frenchie fart. The person with the most stinky dogs wins, you know, just like any other wholesome family game.

Still thinking of passing? 1,285 backers who raised $76,113 for Farting Frenchies on Kickstarter think that’s a pretty bad idea.

Check out what The Dice Tower, Geek Girl Authority, and Geek Dad are ranting about. Get Farting Frenchies: A Card Game for $17.99 (Reg. $24).

