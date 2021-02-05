Can’t Hear Very Well? You’re Not Going Deaf, Your Ears Are Clogged – Clean Them The With SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover

Say it with us everyone: showering, and showering alone, is not enough to be sufficiently clean! Sure, rub-a-dub-dubbing takes care of all the big guns and can be very relaxing, but while you’re spending time futzing around in there, you’re forgetting about the nooks and crannies. We’re talking ears here: the auris externa, the cochlea, and all other ear parts that may also sound slightly phallic. If you’re not cleaning the ol’ spectacle perches, you might as well just go back to bed and start your whole day over, because you’re doing hygiene wrong. Check out the SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover and hear things on a whole new level once the goop (or whatever else you got in there) is out.

Ready to clean those waxy insides (ew)? With a 3MPX camera and 6 inner-mounted LED lights, you’ll get a full view of all the ear crud you let grow for way too long sent straight to your phone, or any device you have that uses WiFi. Need an extra hand? This bad boy also comes with EarPicks™, which is a totally reinvented way to scoop out any remaining ear junk you have left. Have strange elf ears? First off, our sincerest apologies, but, more importantly, The SPADE has you covered with 4 different shapes to fit your ear. A single charge on the SPADE lasts about 60 days, so you have plenty of juice to make up for all the lost time you’ve spent doing anything but cleaning your wax-filled ears.

Not sold? Trustpoliot gives the SPADE a 4.7/5 stars, and the App Store 4.2/5 stars. Oh yeah, and Fox News, NBC, ABC News, and Market Watch have been raving all over the place about it.

Get the SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover, which also includes 23 EarPicks™, three massage feathers, a charging cable, two metal rings, three sanitizing swabs, and a manual, for $99.99 (Reg. $126). As an added bonus, use coupon code CLEAN13 at checkout to get this product for $13 off.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.