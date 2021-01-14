Char Your Food (Not Your Skin) With the Ultimate Torch For Your Grill

No matter where you currently reside, how you vote, or what your stance on dogs wearing pants is, we all have one thing in common: being pissed off about lackluster food from a lackluster grill. As hard as our ol’ reliables try, it seems that the grill you’ve been holding on to for so long is losing steam and could use some reinforcements. No worries, we got you. Enter The GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch to bring that old BBQ back to life and conjure up some really yummy eats.

So what is this thing exactly? A high-power 400,000+ BTU torch is here to use on meats, veggies, marshmallows, and anything else you might turn and burn. Need help on the ol’ smoker? No sweat, this grill mate burns off the residual grime left on the grill, as well as gives in a nice blast of heat for when you wanna fire it up again in the summer (or right now—what you do in your backyard when temps drop is your business). With a 2′ long flame, you’ll never have to worry about burning those digits off while trying to get that hotdog the perfect amount of charred or that campfire going even though you didn’t prepare enough kindling. Feeling fancy? You can even use the torch to flambé or brûlée. The possibilities are endless really, just flame responsibly.

Still not sold? Ask 5,154 backers on Indiegogo why they shelled out $562,622 to fund this bad boy. Yeah, it’s that kinda cool.

18 or older? This ultimate grill torch, which comes with a bottle stand and some literature, usually runs for $165, but you can get it here for $149.99, a 9% discount.

