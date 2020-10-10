Living / Deals / Gear
Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop For Your Quarantine Comfort

by Mandatory Editors

Prime Day is almost here. Oct. 13 and 14 are the best opportunities to save on all the goodies Amazon has to offer. This year, given how much time you spend at home, you’re probably more focused than ever on making your pad as cozy as possible. After seven months of coronavirus quarantine, and several more ahead, you deserve to spoil yourself a little and indulge in some retail therapy. We’ve scouted out the best Prime Day deals for your quarantine comfort. Don’t delay; click away! These great buys won’t be around for long.

