The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop For Your Quarantine Comfort

Prime Day is almost here. Oct. 13 and 14 are the best opportunities to save on all the goodies Amazon has to offer. This year, given how much time you spend at home, you’re probably more focused than ever on making your pad as cozy as possible. After seven months of coronavirus quarantine, and several more ahead, you deserve to spoil yourself a little and indulge in some retail therapy. We’ve scouted out the best Prime Day deals for your quarantine comfort. Don’t delay; click away! These great buys won’t be around for long.

1/8 Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition We’ve all become couch potatoes thanks to quarantine. If you’re going to binge-watch, you might as well do so with a big smart screen. With this one, you’ll have access to 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD from all your favorite streaming services. It’s been slashed $60 and is now down to $119.99. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Apple AirPods Pro Block out the world and all its noise with these wireless earbuds. They come in three sizes, are sweat- and water-resistant, and provide up to 4.5 hours of listening time per charge. They’re now $219.99, a $30 discount. Photo: Amazon



3/8 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) Working from home is the new norm. Make sure you have the technical horsepower to keep up with your to-do list with the latest laptop from Apple. It boasts a 13.3-inch Retina display, backlit keyboard and Touch ID, Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and stereo speakers. It’s a steal at $949.99, a $50 discount. Photo: Amazon

4/8 Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel You’re probably not going out for coffee as often as you used to, pre-coronavirus, so now is the time to splurge on the espresso machine you’ve been lusting over. This stainless steel model features precise espresso extraction and micro-foam milk texturing. It’s $599.95, a $100 discount. Photo: Amazon



5/8 NutriBullet Pro 900 Hi-Speed Blender/Mixer, 9-piece Set Eating your vegetables is hard, especially when you’re stuck at home tempted to stuff your face with junk food all day. Fight the Quarantine 15 with NutriBullet, the personal blender that makes it easier to be healthy. Just toss a handful of green stuff into your next smoothie and give your breakfast shake some extra nutritional oomph. It’s on sale for $76.44, down from its usual price of $93.99. Photo: Amazon

6/8 Oster TSSTTVFDDG-B French Door Toaster Oven, Extra Large, Black Microwaves make food mushy. Heat up your eats without losing their delicious consistency with this toaster oven. Its extra-large capacity can handle two large take-and-bake pizzas at once while the French doors allow you to open it with a single hand. With a 90-minute timer and automatic shut-off, you’ll never burn your midnight snack again. Get it now for $195.49, down from $229.99. Photo: Amazon



7/8 Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam and Innerspring 10-Inch Mattress, Queen We’ve all been spending more time in bed lately, for better or worse. Why not treat yourself to a dreamy bed? This foam mattress prevents sinking, relieves pressure, helps you sleep more soundly, and keeps you cool. A 10-year limited warranty ensures you’ll be well-rested for years to come. Its $607.50 price is down over $100, so don’t sleep on this deal. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected, 120min Runtime, Works with Alexa, Multi-Surface Cleaning Who has time to clean these days? OK, you do, but you’d rather do anything else. Put this little voice-controlled robot vac to work and it’ll have your floors spiffed up in no time. It’s $149.99, down from $219.99, and is definitely cheaper than hiring a cleaning service. Photo: Amazon

