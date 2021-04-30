Jon Stewart Wanders Out of New Jersey Woods Onto New AppleTV+ Show ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

The story of a bearded man coming down the mountain bearing new gospel for humankind dates back thousands of years. But what about the story of a man emerging from the woods bearing new jokes for streaming-kind? It’s a tale as old as AppleTV+, and for Jon Stewart fans, a moment filled with unknowns.

For instance, will Stewart’s coming-out-of-retirement be full-bearded a la David Letterman or clean-shaven like Michael Jordan? Will he arrive suited up or take a more casual approach with the t-shirt and jeans he’s grown famous for sporting in recent years? Perhaps the biggest question, the one his legacy hangs on is, will Jon Stewart’s reemergence into the limelight carry the same weight it once did?

The man who built The Daily Show into an American institution is also responsible for helping launch the careers of all the major voices in TV news satire today. His bench runs deep: Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj, Wyatt Cenac, Samantha Bee, Jordan Klepper, Larry Wilmore. The list goes on.

No one can underestimate the impact Stewart has had on entertainment news. But after stepping out of public life during one of the craziest times in American history, how receptive will the public be to his return? Especially when his alumni are currently crushing it where he left off.

We for one, are happy to witness the return of one of America’s greatest voices in political discourse. While it may seem that after five years away the field has become overgrown with pundits, here are seven things that set The Problem with Jon Stewart apart from the (friendly) competition.

Cover Photo: Jason LaVeris (Getty Images)

1/7 Hour-Long Format OK, it might sound like Setwrat is ripping off his English counterpart by using his new show to tackle single issues. But the hour-long format promises to deliver more twists and turns, creative segments, and deep dives into the "problem" at hand than any other show out there. With plenty of room for surprises, expect some roller coaster moments.

2/7 Podcast Sidekick Everyone (and their grandpa) has a podcast, so why not Jon Stewart? The new show will feature a companion podcast to keep the conversation going when all the lights are off. Plus, you know how old people love to go on and on. All kidding aside, cross-promoting social change on multiple platforms is a smart and modern thing to do.



3/7 Advocacy Though he's been relatively muted in the arena of public chatter, Jon Stewart has been steadily plodding along with his advocacy work. From fighting to get 9/11 first responders and war veterans the aid they deserve to defending the rights of animals, his quiet legacy of advocacy work will be a huge part of the new show.

4/7 Oldest Host in the Game Who better to cover the dinosaurs of politics than a dinosaur of comedy? Just take a look at the current Old Guard of politics: Donald Trump - 74, Mitch McConnell - 79, Nancy Pelosi - 81, Dianne Feinstein - 87! Even Kamala Harris, the young whippersnapper of Number One Observatory Circle is 56. No one can relate to old people like one of their own. And using his wrinkles and grey hairs, Stewart will make the perfect spy for the rest of us non-dinosaurs. After all, the boy is still young at heart.



5/7 Multiple Season Deal Unlike most hosts of a political talk show, Jon Stewart locked in a generous multiple-season deal. This means he has carte blanche to kick off his shoes, unbutton the top button, and air his grievances any way he sees fit. That kind of creative padding breeds the comfort and space comedians thrive on. We just pray the old-timer natheless possesses the stamina of a wild stallion.

6/7 The X-Factor Jon Stewart is a known quantity. He revolutionized the way we consume entertainment news. If anyone can revitalize a format that's gone completely mainstream, it's Stewart. Some will argue we don't need another old, white man's opinion on the fracturing of our country, but Stewart's take has always been an incisive one, full of wit, verve, and poignancy - and ever willing to evolve. We hope for his sake and ours, he still has what it takes to shake the rafters with comedy bombshells.



7/7 The OG It's amazing how anyone (other than Tucker Carlson) would turn their nose up at Stewart's return to television. The man has been nothing but a net positive for the world. It would be like telling Wayne Gretzky he can't ice skate. Unfortunately, it comes with the territory of generational resentment. Like the time The Eagles shit-talked a drunk John Lennon while he was hanging around The Troubadour in LA for being "so last decade." In our book, there's always room for an original voice at the table, especially when he's a f*%king legend. Welcome back, Jon.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.