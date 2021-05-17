Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Rewind: 30 Years Later, ‘What About Bob?’ Is Still Worth Asking

by Josh Plainse

I feel good, I feel great, I feel wonderful.” As positive words of encouragement/lies go, those are some of the best we’ve ever heard, and we first heard them spoken by Bob Wiley (Bill Murray) on May 17, 1991—when What About Bob? released in theaters. Thirty years later, not only is that question still worth asking but those words just as reassuring (especially these days). 

The aforementioned comedy stars Murray and Richard Dreyfuss as Dr. Leo Marvin, the egotistical psychotherapist who has the misfortune of crossing paths with the former; Murray at his most manic, exhibiting cargo shorts full of phobias and a proclivity to end a relationship with anyone ostentatious enough to like Neil Diamond. After all, there are two types of people in this world: those who do, and those who don’t. In honor of Jewish Elvis, the man who despises him, and his shrink, we rewind and re-ask What About Bob?

