Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones to Let Michael Douglas Kiss Her Bare Face For 20th Anniversary, New Trend of Softcore Porn to Follow

by Mandatory Editors

Twenty years of marriage is quite a milestone. According to tradition, spouses should gift one another something made of china when they hit the double-decade mark. But when Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate their Nov. 18 anniversary, her gift to him will be much simpler: a kiss, sans face mask.

“We won’t be doing any great big party,” Zeta-Jones told People magazine. “Not that I’m a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we’re not doing that until we’re completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on.”

Yes, this is what romance has been reduced to in the age of coronavirus. Then again, at 75 years old, Douglas should be grateful anyone wants to kiss him, much less his wife, who is 25 years his junior and still stunningly beautiful.

At a time when a kiss could literally kill you, we’ll take what we can get.

