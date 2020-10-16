This Week in Trailers: ‘The Empty Man’ to Haunt Theaters This Month

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Empty Man. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Empty Man

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer for their upcoming horror film adaptation of Boom! Studios’ popular graphic novel series The Empty Man, featuring the introduction of a new terrifying supernatural entity. Starring James Badge Dale, the film is expected to hit theaters on October 23, 2020.

Hillbilly Elegy

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming drama Hillbilly Elegy, starring Gabriel Basso and Oscar nominees Amy Adams and Glenn Close and based on the inspiring true story and bestselling novel by J.D. Vance. The Ron Howard film debuts on the streaming service on November 24.

Uncle Frank

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the original drama movie Uncle Frank, starring Sophia Lillis, Paul Bettany, and Emmy nominee Peter Macdissi. Amazon Studios will release the film on Prime Video on November 25, 2020.

Jiu Jitsu

Paramount Movies has released the official trailer for their upcoming action film adaptation of the 2017 martial arts sci-fi comic book titled Jiu Jitsu, featuring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage as his character becomes a Jiu-Jitsu mentor for Alain Moussi’s Jake Barnes in order to save Earth from an alien invasion. The film is expected to make its debut in select theaters and on VOD on November 20.

Jungleland

Paramount Movies has released the official trailer for the upcoming drama thriller Jungleland, starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell. The movie will premiere on Digital and On Demand on November 10.

