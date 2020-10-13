The Kendall Roy ‘Succession’ Masterclass to Building an Empire When You’re Dead Inside

Building and maintaining an empire isn’t easy when your father (and quasi-out-of-commission CEO) just won’t die. At least this is the case for Succession‘s Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) who not only happens to be at the center of the powerful family battling for control of Waystar Royco, but is dead inside. As the second-oldest son of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Kendall is in a prime position to take over as CEO when his father retires. Unfortunately, Logan doesn’t appear to be going anywhere and, even if he does relinquish his power, has no intention of passing the torch to his spoiled children—let alone the son he considers to be a weakling.

In a series plagued with unlikeable people, Kendall is somehow the most sympathetic (aside from Greg). Don’t get us wrong, he’s as manipulative and deranged as the rest of his family members; however, given an incredibly complex relationship with his father, you can’t blame the guy. Still, Kendall manages to run the company and stake his claim as Waystar’s rightful heir (even when he’s an empty shell of a man and Logan thinks it’s checkmate). That said, here’s The Kendall Roy Masterclass to Building an Empire When You’re Dead Inside.

Cover Photo: HBO

1/17 Find your role models. Even if that role model is your ruthless, manipulative, and power-hungry CEO father.

2/17 Take advantage of spontaneous opportunities. Oh, your father/boss (who's unwilling to relinquish his power) had a stroke? Make yourself CEO and your brother COO while he's down for the count.



3/17 Embrace your mistakes. Tell your father you allowed the company's stocks to fall below 130 in his absence. He'll insult you.

4/17 Optimism is a job requirement. Carpe diem.



5/17 Stop caring what other people think. Do what you feel is right. If that means plotting a Vote of No Confidence against your father, so be it. If that fails because your Pops strong-armed everyone (and then fired you), stop talking to your family and lawyer up.

6/17 Invest in quality product. To clarify, by product, we mean drugs.



8/17 Deal with rejection. Don't let "no" stop you. Discuss a takeover of your father's company with a drinking buddy.



9/17 Be yourself. Even if that means being perpetually anxious and snorting lines in the bathroom at your sister's wedding (where a bunch of Canadians hate you).

10/17 Listen to music all the time. In what is either clever product placement or an interesting aspect of the character.



11/17 Try not to associate yourself with any drug or alcohol related deaths. When your father finds out about your planned takeover (and turns your family against you, again), don't find some young kid to get cocaine from, drive his car, swerve it into a lake, bail, and allow the kid to drown. However, if you do end up doing this, go back to the party you were at previously, clean up, and be sure to make appearances with everyone.

12/17 Cry. Duh. Your father is obviously going to cover up your involvement in this kid's death, but you're going to have to be his bitch.



13/17 Take care of yourself. Rehab.

14/17 Learn to do things you may not be the best at... like rapping.



15/17 The customer is always right. Or at least that's what you tell them.

16/17 Lie. All the time.



17/17 Be a killer. Just like Daddy taught you.

