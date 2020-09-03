Jamie Foxx Spins ‘Embarrassing’ Father-Daughter Moments Into New Netflix Comedy Series

Dads have a knack for embarrassing their kids, and Jamie Foxx is no exception. But the 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his 26-year-old former Miss Golden Globe daughter Corinne Foxx are monetizing their cringe-worthy moments with a new Netflix comedy series called Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. Jamie is set to star and executive produce while Corinne will be one of the producers.

The storyline is based on their father-daughter relationship, which has included many humiliating experiences. “There was a time when I was a cheerleader in high school,” Corinne told Yahoo! Entertainment last year. “It was like my senior game, and my dad shows up in the stands with my whole family, which was like 20 people, wearing shirts with my face on it.”

On Beat Shazam, the competition show Jamie hosts and Corinne DJs, Jamie has continued the tradition of mortifying his daughter. “My dad embarrasses me a lot,” Corinne has said. “You can see this on the show when my dad is doing too much, or he starts dancing, or we play, like, sexy songs and he starts — I don’t even know — like, gyrating in the crowd. … He’s like a big kid, so it’s a good time. It’s not like working with an old man.”

On the series, Corinne’s character will be played by Kyla-Drew. David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens, and Valente Rodriguez are also among the cast. This marks Jamie Foxx’s first return to a multi-camera comedy series since The Jamie Foxx show folded in 2001 after five seasons.

Given the humorous fodder fatherhood provides, we’re sure this series will provide plenty of laughs.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.