Jeff Foxworthy

Jeff Foxworthy Shaves First Time in 40 Years, Wife Wants the Trash Back in His Stache

by Mandatory Editors

Spouses get attached to the strangest things. Like facial hair. Jeff Foxworthy, the redneck comedian who had worn a gnarly mustache for 40 years, decided to shave it all off at the start of quarantine in March. (This is in stark contrast to the rest of us, who let the hair on our face and everywhere else go wild and untamed.) The trouble is, he didn’t consult his wife before going clean-shaven.

“I started growing it in the summer between the 11th and the 12th grade, and so I’ve been with my wife for 36 years, and she had never seen me without it because I never had a break where I wasn’t doing either a concert or a TV show, and then when they started canceling shows, I thought, ‘Alright, I got time to shave it off,’ and I didn’t even say anything,” he recalled recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

View this post on Instagram

First time I’ve shaved my mustache in 40 years…clearly I’m bored in quarantine

A post shared by Jeff Foxworthy (@realjefffoxworthy) on

His wife was less than pleased with the new clean-cut look. “I just went in the bathroom and shaved it off, and I walked out, and she looked at me and said, ‘Oh, wow. Grow it back,’” he continued.

His fans apparently agreed with his better half; Foxworthy said the majority urged him to grow it back. If you’re one of them, fear not, for the funnyman took your advice to heart and the ‘stache is back in all its grey, thick, trashy glory.

Cover Photo: NBC/Contributor (Getty Images)

