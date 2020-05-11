Culture / Entertainment
Seinfeld

Seinfeld Returns to the Stage as Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Reunite, Making Us Nostalgic For Nothing

by Josh Plainse

Seinfeld has often been described as the “show about nothing” due to its episodes mocking the trivialities of daily life. Not only was it the biggest show on the planet in the ’90s but it still permeates your channel-surfing sessions. We all love the syndicated stand-up and his friends in apartment 5A.

Seinfeld resurgence hit us this month. First, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) held a virtual reunion on Instagram with her Seinfeld costar Jason Alexander (George). After watching “The Chinese Restaurant” from season two and “The Contest” from season four, the pair answered fan questions and raised money for Direct Relief in the process. Then, Jerry Seinfeld himself made a “triumphant” return to the stage in his new Netflix special, 23 Hours to Kill. Said special accentuates the redundancy in the phrase “observational comedy.” However, the aforementioned chain of events is still reminiscent of a warm blanket or an old friend. As Jerry’s puffy shirt continues its reign in the Smithsonian, let’s take a look at some classic Seinfeld episodes that are available to stream pretty much anywhere. 

Cover Photo: Netflix

Memory lane: The 13 Best Nostalgic TV Shows to Make You Feel Better (Now That You’re Out of Netflix to Binge)

Serenity now: The 40 Greatest Seinfeld GIFs of All Time

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.