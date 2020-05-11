Seinfeld Returns to the Stage as Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Reunite, Making Us Nostalgic For Nothing

Seinfeld has often been described as the “show about nothing” due to its episodes mocking the trivialities of daily life. Not only was it the biggest show on the planet in the ’90s but it still permeates your channel-surfing sessions. We all love the syndicated stand-up and his friends in apartment 5A.

A Seinfeld resurgence hit us this month. First, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) held a virtual reunion on Instagram with her Seinfeld costar Jason Alexander (George). After watching “The Chinese Restaurant” from season two and “The Contest” from season four, the pair answered fan questions and raised money for Direct Relief in the process. Then, Jerry Seinfeld himself made a “triumphant” return to the stage in his new Netflix special, 23 Hours to Kill. Said special accentuates the redundancy in the phrase “observational comedy.” However, the aforementioned chain of events is still reminiscent of a warm blanket or an old friend. As Jerry’s puffy shirt continues its reign in the Smithsonian, let’s take a look at some classic Seinfeld episodes that are available to stream pretty much anywhere.

1/12 Season 5, Episode 22 - 'The Opposite' This episode reminds us all that we are indeed George Costanza; none of our decisions work out the way we intended. In a move of philosophical brilliance, George decides to stop following his gut instinct and do the opposite. Everything changes (in the best way). Also, Jerry is that guy who always comes up even.

2/12 Season 3, Episode 17 - 'The Boyfriend' "The Boyfriend" is Jerry Seinfeld's favorite episode (or at least he said that once). The two-parter sees Jerry and Elaine compete for time with New York Met Keith Hernandez. The highlight of the episode comes in the form of the "second spitter" segment where Jerry dissects Kramer and Newman's accusation that Hernandez spit on them. The moment, as well as Jerry's analysis, is a reference to conspiracy-laden breakdowns of the JFK assassination.

3/12 Season 4, Episode 11 - 'The Contest' The gang pools their money to see who can be "masters of their own domain" the longest (or not jerk-off). Naturally, Kramer caves almost immediately.

4/12 Season 8, Episode 4 - 'The Little Kicks' George describes Elaine's dancing as "a full-body dry heave set to music."



5/12 Season 7, Episode 6 - 'The Soup Nazi' Less an episode and more a contemplation of society's relationship with bureaucracy, "The Soup Nazi" introduces one of the most memorable side characters in Seinfeld history—a tyrannical soup vendor with the best broth in town.

6/12 Season 8, Episode 3 - 'The Bizarro Jerry' "The Bizarro Jerry" brought us an employed Kramer (except not really...he just goes to work for a company he doesn't work for and then gets "fired") and "man hands" — Jerry's girlfriend with impressive extremities. Perhaps the highlight of the episode is Elaine's friends who look a lot like her usual associates, although they act like their complete opposites.

7/12 Season 5, Episode 14 - 'The Marine Biologist' Seinfeld is master class in interwoven story threads and flashback humor. "The Marine Biologist" sees George pretending to be a marine biologist for the entirety of the episode; at the same time, we see Kramer hitting golf balls into the ocean. These two things collide in spectacular and climatic fashion.

8/12 Season 9, Episode 10 - 'The Strike' "The Strike" introduces us to Festivus, George's father's replacement for Christmas. The secular holiday is basically the opposite of Christmas: families air their dirty laundry and rebel against the commercialization of Christmas. R.I.P. Jerry Stiller



9/12 Season 5, Episode 20 - 'The Hamptons' This episode sees Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine travel to Long Island to see a friend's ugly baby. Something else also happens; men all around the world rejoiced when George had an issue with the cold water (Jerry's girlfriend notices his "shrinkage"), which is a very real thing.

10/12 Season 5, Episode 19 - 'The Fire' This episode's title refers to George's less-than-heroic display at a kid's birthday party (shoving everyone out of the way to ensue his own safety); however, the highlight of the episode comes in the form of Kramer's story. After Jerry deals with a heckler, the heckler runs out into the street, gets her pinky toe severed by a street sweeper, and is taken to the hospital. Later, Kramer notices the pinky toe in the street, picks it up and races to the hospital on a bus. The way in which he gets there (and saves the toe), elicits the above response from his friends.

11/12 Season 5, Episode 2 - 'The Puffy Shirt' Thanks to the inaudible antics of Kramer's girlfriend (the "low talker"), Jerry agrees to wear a pirate-like shirt on Today with Bryant Gumbel. The rest is history. Literally.

12/12 Season 2, Episode 11 - 'The Chinese Restaurant' Jerry, George, and Elaine go through hell waiting for a table at a crowded restaurant. They eventually admit defeat and leave, right before the host calls their name, leaving us all to wonder how many times we should've waited just a little longer...

