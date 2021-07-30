Culture / Entertainment / Sports
Olympics

The Olympics According to Seinfeld

by Mandatory Editors

There’s not much we love more than Seinfeld…but the Olympics come close. The brazen competitiveness, the infectious energy, the inevitable fails — all these aspects of the Summer Games remind us of our favorite ’90s sitcom. So we started to wonder: what would the Olympics look like if the creators of Seinfeld masterminded the biggest athletic event in the world?

To that end, we’ve hand-picked GIFs from the “show about nothing” that perfectly depict the Olympics — despite the fact that Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer are not exactly known for their physical prowess.

Let the games begin!

Cover Photo: NBC