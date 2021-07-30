The Olympics According to Seinfeld
There’s not much we love more than Seinfeld…but the Olympics come close. The brazen competitiveness, the infectious energy, the inevitable fails — all these aspects of the Summer Games remind us of our favorite ’90s sitcom. So we started to wonder: what would the Olympics look like if the creators of Seinfeld masterminded the biggest athletic event in the world?
To that end, we’ve hand-picked GIFs from the “show about nothing” that perfectly depict the Olympics — despite the fact that Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer are not exactly known for their physical prowess.
Let the games begin!
Baseball
Basketball
Equestrian
Golf
Road Cycling
Swimming
Tennis
Track and Field
Trampoline
Weight Lifting
Wrestling
