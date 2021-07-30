The Olympics According to Seinfeld

There’s not much we love more than Seinfeld…but the Olympics come close. The brazen competitiveness, the infectious energy, the inevitable fails — all these aspects of the Summer Games remind us of our favorite ’90s sitcom. So we started to wonder: what would the Olympics look like if the creators of Seinfeld masterminded the biggest athletic event in the world?

To that end, we’ve hand-picked GIFs from the “show about nothing” that perfectly depict the Olympics — despite the fact that Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer are not exactly known for their physical prowess.

Let the games begin!

Cover Photo: NBC