9 Netflix Titles the Government Had Taken Down

When you’re in hour 13 of a Grey’s Anatomy binge-fest on Netflix, who’s streaming who? What we watch is who we are. Of course, Big Brother and Big Business want to keep tabs. Some regimes firewall off their whole country to block content that scares them. Others take a more laissez-faire approach to the rights of citizens to stream. Netflix recently disclosed nine titles governments around the world made them remove. What better way to give the finger to censorship than by watching the banned titles on this list? From The Bridge to The Last Hangover, here are nine titles the masters don’t want you to see on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

1/9 ‘The Bridge’ and New Zealand This documentary about the tragic phenomenon of people using the Golden Gate Bridge to commit suicide may seem harmless. However, the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body demanded Netflix take down the doc in 2015, the first time the company received such an ultimatum.

2/9 ‘Full Metal Jacket’ and Vietnam Everyone’s a critic, even the Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information. They gave Full Metal Jacket two thumbs down in 2017 for its depiction of the country’s departed fearless leader Ho Chi Minh.

3/9 'Night of the Living Dead' and Germany Night of the Living Dead made zombies a brain-eating fixture in pop culture, but apparently it’s a little too scary for Germany. In 2017, that country made Netflix remove George Romero’s cult classic, though at least they didn’t publicly burn all the copies.

4/9 'Cooking on High' and Singapore It’s a golden age for the culinary consumption of cannabis, but Singapore is definitely still in the dark. In 2018, the island city-state made Netflix nix their series exploring gourmet green goodies.



5/9 'The Legend of 420' and Singapore That same year, the small Southeast Asian nation also objected to a lighthearted documentary exploring the evolution of cannabis culture in the U.S. Not cool, Singapore, not cool.

6/9 'Disjointed' and Singapore The Republic of Singapore was being a major buzzkill in 2018, also forcing Netflix to take down Disjointed, in addition to the two previous titles. If you don’t like weed, we guess we understand, but what kind of monster doesn’t love Kathy Bates?

7/9 'Patriot Act' with Hasan Minhaj and Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman — the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia — ordered a team of assassins to brutally strangle Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi before cutting up his body with bone saws. The show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj refused to help with the cover-up, so the prince forced Netflix to take down the offending episode in the country he owns.

8/9 'The Last Temptation of Christ' and Singapore Once again Singapore makes the list, this time for banning The Last Temptation of Christ in 2019. The movie was judged to threaten the island’s religious harmony, which is funny because they also banned cannabis even though it could totally help spread peace and love.



9/9 'The Last Hangover' and Singapore The Last Hangover is kind of like the Christian version of Dude Where’s My Car, but of course, the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority didn’t get the joke. They forced the online media company to remove the absurd comedy earlier this year.

