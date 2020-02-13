Projector Life Is the Best Life For Movie Lovers Who Hate to Leave Home (Plus 10 Cinematic Masterpieces You Have to Watch With a Projector)

Nobody wants to leave their house anymore to go to the movies. (And with the price of admission soaring these days, some of us can’t even afford to.) But that doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to watching your favorite flicks on your laptop, or worse, on the tiny screen of your cell phone. Projectors are making a comeback, and should be part of your home entertainment arsenal this year. But once you have the perfect home movie-watching lair set up, friends to share the viewing experience with, and food and drinks galore, what film should you show? We’ve figured out which 10 cinematic masterpieces you have to watch with a project. Now pass the popcorn!

1/10 'Ad Astra' Space is infinite, and while no screen can mimic that feeling, watching astronaut drama Ad Astra on a big screen comes pretty close. The critically acclaimed sci-fi film starring Brad Pitt takes viewers on two journeys: one into the atmosphere and the other into an origin story.

2/10 'Avatar' This high-budget James Cameron blockbuster was beloved by critics and audiences alike. The futuristic, special effects-heavy film about Pandora and its blue-skinned Na'vi inhabitants demands your attention at home on a big screen.

3/10 'The Dark Knight' Submerge yourself in Gotham City, and all its grimy, evil forces, by watching this dark and twisted comic book movie on a projector screen. Never has the Joker seemed more menacing nor Batman more heroic than when they hover over you.

4/10 'Dunkirk' This testosterone-fueled war flick from Christopher Nolan cannot be appreciated on a small scale. In 1940, British and German soldiers squared off on the shores of Dunkirk, France, and the ensuing fight in all its carnage and glory is best experienced in a larger-than-life format.



5/10 'Ford v Ferrari' The next best thing to racing cars is watching someone else race them. Satisfy your need for speed by spinning Ford v Ferrari on your projector. As the automotive moguls compete on screen, you’ll get an adrenaline rush without leaving your sofa.

6/10 'Gravity' Starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, this Alfonso Cuarón film takes viewers on a mission to fix the Hubble telescope that goes terribly awry. This gripping survival story is that much more impactful when viewed in large scale.

7/10 'Jaws' Is there anything more terrifying than a shark? Take jump scares to the next level by watching this man-eating Great White thriller on a projector. It’ll make you feel like you’re the one under attack, which is half the fun.

8/10 'Mad Max: Fury Road' There’s no way you can feel the CGI-enhanced centrifugal force of this automotive action movie on an itty-bitty screen. Max’s abduction and subsequent escape attempt in a scorched-Earth world must be experienced as big and loud as possible.



9/10 'Skyfall' We can’t round up cinematic masterpieces without including a James Bond film. This one finds Daniel Craig at his 007 best, executing wild stunts with deceptive ease while the film unfolds at a heart-in-your-throat pace. Backyard movie night doesn’t get much better than this.

10/10 'The Revenant' Winter isn’t just a season; it’s a feeling. Capture it while watching this Leonardo DiCaprio epic about a fur trapper who battles both the elements and mortality to avenge the murder of his son. Just make sure to have some hot cocoa handy when the chills set it.

