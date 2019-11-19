30th Anniversary Films: The Best Movies From 1989

'The Little Mermaid'

While Walt Disney Animation had been in dire creative straights throughout the previous two decades, The Little Mermaid turned everything around for the company. It may not be the most distinguished film of the Disney renaissance era, but there’s no doubt that the 1989 animated classic started it. Not only did The Little Mermaid re-establish profitability for Disney at one of their lowest points, but it also saw the company telling their first fairy tale since 1959’s Sleeping Beauty. More importantly, it also brought back musical elements into Disney films, eventually winning Oscars for best score and best song. In many ways, The Little Mermaid sparked the reemergence of these two elements in their films for the years to come, thus paving the way for many of the animated classics that would follow.