‘Legends of the Fall’ Turns 25: Why It’s Still One of the Best Movies About Masculinity

They honor cultural differences.

Colonel Ludlow has a history of fighting for the rights of Native Americans in the past. Now, his right-hand man, One Stab (Gordon Tootoosis), lives with and works for the family. While Stab knows English, he won’t “lower himself” to speak it – and the family accepts this. He speaks to them only in his native language yet everyone still manages to communicate. When Stab is denied a beer at a watering hole, Tristan schools the racist bartender: "You see this man? His name is One Stab. He's a venerated elder of the Cree nation. He's counted coup on hundreds of his enemies. He is our friend, and he is thirsty."

There are also two interracial marriages and several bicultural children that are celebrated by the Ludlow family in the film. Finally, Colonel Ludlow will not allow anyone to refer to Isabel Two as a “half-breed.” At every turn, the Ludlows defend their Native American friends and family. And while the family does incorporate some Native traditions into their lives, they don’t appropriate them.