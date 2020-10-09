This Week in Trailers: ‘The Addams Family 2’ is Back For More!

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Addams Family 2. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: MGM

The Addams Family 2

After unveiling its Halloween 2021 release date yesterday, MGM has unveiled a brief teaser and new posters from the follow-up to its box office hit The Addams Family 2, as well as announcing Bill Hader and Javon “Wanna” Walton have joined the cast.

Monster Hunter

Sony Pictures has released a new teaser for Paul W.S. Anderson’s upcoming movie adaptation Monster Hunter, featuring a first look at the massive monster Black Diablos and revealing that the film will release in theaters this December.

Mank

Netflix has released the first Mank teaser for acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher’s upcoming black-and-white biopic drama, providing us a preview of Oscar-winner Gary Oldman’s portrayal of the titular Citizen Kane screenwriter. Also starring Amanda Seyfried, the film will make its debut in select theaters in November, and will be available for global streaming on December 4.

News of the World

After unveiling first-look photos of the long-in-development drama earlier today, Universal Pictures has debuted the first trailer for the Tom Hanks-starring western drama News of the World, confirming it will be sticking to a Christmas theatrical release.

Free Guy

20th Century Studios has released a brand new trailer for Shawn Levy’s forthcoming action-comedy film Free Guy, featuring new footage that provides us with a better idea of the film’s plot. In addition, a new teaser has also been revealed, featuring the main cast led by Ryan Reynolds as they try to think of alternative new release dates. Originally scheduled for a July release, the film is still set to hit the theaters on December 11, 2020.

The 355

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for Simon Kinberg’s upcoming international spy adventure film The 355, featuring five rival agents from different countries as they team up to stop World War III from happening. Starring Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o, the film is scheduled to make its debut on January 15, 2021.

Fatman

Saban Films has released the official trailer for Eshom and Ian Nelms’ upcoming action-comedy film titled Fatman, featuring Mel Gibson as he plays a whole different kind of Santa Claus you’ve never seen before. The film will hit the theaters on November 13 and will be having its VOD and digital releases on November 17.

