Missing the Movie Theater? These Portable Projectors Are Perfect for Getting the Experience at Home

After going through these long lockdown months, there’s finally some good news for moviegoers: Theaters are about to reopen just in time for Tenet. But if you’re still not so sure about going back to the movies—ya, know, with that whole ongoing pandemic thing—you can recreate the vibe right at home with one of these cool portable projectors.

Each of these projectors has its own unique features, and even though you can’t catch that Boeing getting blown up just yet, you can see some of your old favorites on a much bigger screen, from the safety and comfort of your own space.

Lenso Space Pocket Size Projector

This portable projector lets you connect to different devices with Wi-Fi or directly via HDMI or USB, so you can share whatever you’re watching. You can set it up anywhere and enjoy clear 4K and 1080p resolution videos up to 120″ across. It doesn’t matter whether you’re watching stuff during the day or night: the Lenso projector has a 200 ANSI lumens bulb that gives you an HD viewing experience and picture-perfect clarity, and with built-in Hi-Fi speakers, you can enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and more any time, any day.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

In the words of Nerd Techy, the PIQO projector may be small, but its abilities will provide endless amounts of entertainment, whether you’re on the go or in the comfort of your own home or office. It’s so cool that you can cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and stream your favorite Netflix shows, play games, manage your calendar, and so much more. With 1080p HD resolution, 200-lumen brightness, and a 5-hour battery life on a 240″ screen, this mini projector’s features are anything but mini.

EPSON EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector (Renewed)

We promise this isn’t an annoying math equation—it’s a 3,300-lumen projector that gives you a super-clear viewing experience always, even in well-lit rooms. EPSON has an 800×600 SVGA resolution that’s ideal for work presentations, and the image adjustment feature and convenient controls make it easy to set up.

4K HD DLP Pocket Projector

You can call this the Support Projector, as it’s compatible with over 10 video formats, 11 audio formats, and various image formats. It also supports external storage and infrared and 2.4G wireless control. You can connect your computer to the DLP pocket projector via HDMI cable and even use screen mirroring via the ESHARE app.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

(Before reading this, say “Prima Pocket Projector” 10 times fast.)

This 1080p HD projector may be as slim as an iPhone, but it gives you a 200″ cinema experience wherever you are. Prima is Android-powered, so you can access the Google Play store, stream your favorite movies and shows, and download apps directly from the projector. It also lets you enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback, plus it gives you straight and clear images on any surface with an automatic keystone angle adjustment feature. To sum up how great it is, user Jaleel says, ‘It’s the best I’ve had so far.”

CINEMOOD 360 Bundle

The CINEMOOD 360 is the bestselling mini projector on Amazon, and it’s the only projector out there that lets you play 360-degree videos without plugs, cables, or cords. It also comes with built-in access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, AmebaTV, and Moolt. CINEMOOD sets the right, well, mood as it operates silently, plus it’s portable, with a 5-hour battery life and 32GB of memory to boot.

AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch

You can play your Nintendo Switch anywhere, but with the S1 Mini Projector you’ll experience a whole new way to enjoy the experience. This portable projector switches your Switch from a 6″ single-player screen to a large 120″ multiplayer screen so your entire gaming crew can play. It comes with 2-watt stereo speakers and a 3-hour battery life, and it includes a dock that stops your Nintendo Switch from overheating.

