Pete Buttigieg

The Pete Buttigieg Guide to Getting Too Big For Your Britches (And Learning to Put Your Pants on Two Legs at a Time)

by Ken Franklin

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is the kind of man that puts his pants on two legs at a time. And recently, to even further refine his lauded time management skills, he sometimes just declares he’s wearing pants despite them still being on the hanger. Truth be told, his pants don’t fit quite as well as they did just one month ago because the dark horse Democratic candidate recently beefed up his campaign calves with a surprise showing at the (beleaguered) Iowa caucus. Today, (former) Mayor Pete needs a shoehorn just to slip into those tight, tight trousers.

Now that you’re picturing Buttigieg in skinny jeans, let’s take a look at how the two-term mayor from South Bend, Indiana, suddenly leapfrogged into the DNC primary fast lane with a campaign that has outpaced establishment favorites like Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, putting him squarely on the tail of former underdog Bernie Sanders as the two head into this week’s New Hampshire primary. How did he do it (shadow conspiracies notwithstanding)? Find out with the Pete Buttigieg guide to getting too big for your britches. And maybe by the end of this, we’ll all be putting on our pants two legs at a time.

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

