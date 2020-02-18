What Your Favorite Presidential Candidate Says About You

Donald Trump

You’re average. Or you aspire to be average someday. Yet you feel like the world owes you something and it pisses you off that you don’t have more money, more women, more pleasure in life. You stomp around angry all day, blaming your lackluster existence on women who’ve managed to succeed despite sexism and people who look or live differently than you do. But there’s an equally angry, inarticulate, Cheeto-colored man in the Oval Office who gets you. He broadcasts all your ugly thoughts on every media platform available and you’re starting to think his policies (if they could ever get passed) will somehow compensate for your inability to hack life. What you can’t see is that the silver spoon-born Trump is part of the oppressive system that’s kept you, and others like you, down for a long time. But vote for him you will, especially if his opponent is a woman.