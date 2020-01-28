Living / Culture / Entertainment / Life Hacks
Larry David

The Larry David Guide to Saying Everything You Want Without Giving a Damn

by Sabrina Cognata

No one’s better practiced at the art of saying what they want than Larry David. The genius behind Curb Your Enthusiasm has a strong opinion on everything and believes it’s his right to let you know what that is. The brilliance of this stance is that he doesn’t care if you get upset. Every episode, he manages to shove his foot down his own throat with the elegance of a prima ballerina. And with a little practice, so can you. Turns out, anyone can be the kind of asshole who blurts out what’s on their mind. However, if you’re a little shy about taking the reigns, you need the Larry David guide to saying everything you want without giving a damn.

Photo: HBO

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: 25 Classic GIFs To Celebrate Larry David’s 10th Season

America’s favorite everyman: RANKED! The 20 Best Tom Hanks Performances to Celebrate the 20-Year Anniversary of ‘Cast Away’

How Larry David can you get when it comes to expressing what’s on your mind? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.