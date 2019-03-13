11 Unpopular Opinions Contrarians Will Love

Photo: Milton Brown (Getty Images)

In 2019, you don’t need to be political to be controversial. Post something online about your favorite food, band, or weighted blanket, and watch the critical response roll in like a digital tidal wave. Unpopular opinions are now the norm.

So, if it’s popular to be unpopular, why not highlight our favorite hot takes? Below are simply a small handful of controversial, unpopular opinions that are sure to get your blood boiling; or, if you’re a contrarian, takes you will find absolutely delightful.

1/11 Led Zeppelin sucks. Robert Plant's voice is like nails on a chalkboard.

2/11 Throwing cheese on babies isn't funny. But throwing cheese on the face of your roommate? That's a different story!

3/11 The hype around In-N-Out and Whataburger is driven solely by regional nostalgia. Is it really the best cheeseburger in all the land?

4/11 'Pumpkin spice' season is the worst. Can't we just have regular coffee?



5/11 You need to vaccinate your kids. Seriously, why is measles making a comeback when disco is still dead?

6/11 'Star Wars' should have stopped at one film. Some of us will never understand the fascination.

7/11 Gender reveal parties are stupid. Unless you're a future nana or papa, no one cares about the gender of your baby.

8/11 Batman isn't a superhero. Bruce Wayne is just a really rich guy who spends too much money on vigilante tech and not enough on dance lessons.



9/11 The beach is overrated. It's hot. It's dirty. It's crowded. And the water tastes like garbage. Can we just go to the mountains instead?

10/11 Disney World is an adult's worst nightmare. Disney theme parks are too expensive, over-crowded, and full of screaming children. Why? Just, why?

11/11 Dogs aren't that great. Nah, we're just kidding. If you don't love dogs, you can go jump into a jaguar enclosure.

